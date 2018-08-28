Support doesn't stop outside the classroom

UNWAIVERING SUPPORT: Winner of the Fraser Coast Education Alliance award for Educational Support Leanne Olive from Urangan State High School.

DURING the tough times, Leanne Olive is a trusted link from the department of child safety to students to teachers.

A feat which saw the Urangan State High School teacher named the Fraser Coast Education Alliance's award winner for 'Educational Support'.

Nominated for the accolade by a colleague, Ms Olive has been at the local high school for 15 years.

"I'm almost part of the furniture,” she laughed.

The veteran educator works to support students who do not live in ideal situations - Ms Olive is the first point of contact for teenagers who require out of home care.

"It's going to be awesome this year because I'm going to get four students to graduate at the end of grade 12 and I've had them since year 8,” she said.

"When the deputy principal approached me to fill this role years ago I jumped at the chance.

"I was ready to do something different and supporting kids is why teachers teach.”

Ms Olive said this facet of education saw her getting more time one-on-one with students.

"Predominately most of my work I do in school time, but I have had crisis calls on a Friday night as well,” she said.

"I have a unique role as a lot of other schools don't have someone in this role but because of the size of school they saw a need for this position.

"This helps to support teachers as well as students to make for a better community on a whole.

"I am the go-to person and I filter the information to the people who need it.”

Ms Olive said although she was humbled by the award recognition, a definite highlight of her life was "working with all of the students who really deserved the credit”.

"I just help them have a bit smoother of a high school life,” she said.