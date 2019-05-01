Devastating diagnosis for teen

YOUGOTTHIS: Friends and family have rallied to support Bundaberg teenager Molly Dawson as she battles with lymphoma. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Molly while she undergoes treatment.

LOVE and support has flooded in for Bundaberg teenager Molly Dawson after she was diagnosed with lymphoma just weeks ago.

A GoFundMe page was set up and within four days $9000 was donated by more than 100 people.

Graduating from Shalom College last year Molly's life was just about to begin when the tragic news struck.

With a long journey ahead her mother Mia Kjellgren Dawson has shared updates on the Facebook page Molly #yougotthis.

In one of the first post Mia rewound the clock to February when Molly had noticed an enlarged lump on her.

After a doctor visit and a blood test which showed no infection, Molly was told the lump was an enlarged lymph node. She was advised to have a second ultrasound in a few weeks time.

"Molly must have felt something was up, she spoke to her best friend Briege," Mia wrote.

Mia went on to say a friend's father was a local surgeon and was concerned after hearing about the lump and phoned her.

"On advice we went back to the GP and got a referral to a surgeon," Mia wrote.

"I had times when I slept well, forgetting about it all... really trusting it would be absolutely nothing."

Now just weeks down the track Molly and her family are about to endure the fight of a lifetime as the lump was diagnosed as lymphoma.

"If you ever have one of these 'lumps' appear and it does not go away within two weeks, go and see a doctor," Mia wrote. Molly's best friend Briege Taske set up the GoFundMe to help as Molly starts treatment in Brisbane.

She asks the community to get behind Molly and "kick this disease in the butt".

"I wish I could fix her myself, and I know a lot of you agree, and that you would do anything to make life easier for Molly," Briege said.

"With every medical treatment there is a lot of cost involved and Molly has been telling me little bits and pieces.

"Molly you've got this and we have got you."

Go to www.gofundme. com.au and search Molly's treatment.