Support for ‘anxious’ students during virus crisis

FRASER COAST schools are putting student wellbeing at the forefront amid the ongoing pandemic.

Maryborough State High School principal, Simon Done, said the school placed a high value on student wellbeing.

“If your student is feeling anxious in the current climate, or for other issues, we have established an Online Wellbeing Library with the help of School TV and national experts,” Mr Done said.

Julie Learoyd, principal of Hervey Bay State High School, said the school was completing regular wellbeing checks.

“Throughout the day we will be asking staff to give students a short ‘brain break’ after 30-35 minutes – for some fresh air,” she said.

“Students are feeling the uncertainty of the moment and we will continue to reassure them and keep everyone calm and considered.

“Our wonderful support services are available for students and families to contact via telephone should you need them.

“Where possible we will be adhering to all measures as outlined in last night’s address by the Prime Minister.”

Aldridge State High School released a statement on its Facebook page about its commitment to student wellbeing.

“The support needs of our students will always be uppermost in our minds,” the post read.

“If your child is needing support, particularly with emotional or psychological challenges, and the option of face-to-face guidance through school avenues is not a possibility, there are a number of digital programs available.”