Support for euthanasia after watching painful deaths

INDIVIDUAL experiences of watching loved ones suffer terrible deaths has prompted support for voluntary euthanasia.

It comes after a Fraser Coast woman shared her touching letter about the experience of watching her mother die after being diagnosed with an insurable disease amyloidosis - which is caused by abnormal deposits in the body of the protein amyloid.

All for legalising euthanasia, Bonnie Carmichael said only those who have sat and watched someone die an awful painful death will understand it is desperately needed.

Chronicle reader Robyn Kollbaum said she's watched too many die painful and unnecessary delayed deaths.

"They would have been been animal abuse if we did the same to an animal," she said.

"It's nothing more than a final ditch effort to suck every last cent out of you as you die 'to keep you comfortable' which ends up costing you (or your family) hundreds of dollars."

Kellie Flanagan believes it should be anyone's right if there in pain.

"It's not nice seeing your love ones in so much pain," she said.

"I had to watch my grandfather linger on and it's the most horrible thing anyone has to go through.

"My heart breaks for all the people in the world who have to injure such pain and heart ache."

Sitting by his late wife's bedside, Robert Macfie knows the pain first hand.

"I watched 44 years of married bliss fade away and end from cancer."

Kat Geltch is watching her disabled non verbal girl slowly and painfully lose her life to stage four GBM brain cancer.

"I was against this type of procedure, but when you watch your daughter cry, scream and bash her head on the wall daily due to pain I feel different."

Topics:  death euthanasia fcopinion your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle

