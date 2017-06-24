Support for men in need

RAISING AWARENESS: Paul Redpath tees off at the first.

THERE was no way you could miss the 104 golfers in bright pink shirts scattered across the Hervey Bay Golf Club green on Friday.

But that was the whole point of the Fraser Coast Mates Golf Day, to be seen and heard.

"For god's sake, speak to your mates," Fraser Coast Mates committee member Darren Bosley said after the inaugural mental health awareness event.

"That was the common message to everyone.

"And as mates we need to direct people to services."

The Fraser Coast Mates was formed after loss of a well-known businessman to suicide last year.

Mr Bosley and other businessmen joined forces to make sure mates knew how to look after mates going through dark times.

More than $10,000 was raised on the day, with a signed Cameron Smith jersey auctioned off for $3000.

"The great thing that has come out of the day is how united the Maryborough and Hervey Bay businesses are," Mr Bosley said.

If you or someone you know needs support call Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.