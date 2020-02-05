Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
News

Support for prison officer spat in face by prisoner

by Chris Clarke
5th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER spat in the face of a corrections officer during an incident at Capricornia Correctional Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

A prisoner was attending the health centre when he became agitated and spat in the male officer's face, Queensland Corrective Services said.

QCS said the prisoner was restrained without further incident and was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer was assessed by staff at the health centre and was then referred to hospital for further treatment," a QCS statement read.

"The centre management is providing support to the officer, his family and his colleagues."

The matter will be referred to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time. They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges," QCS' statement read.

attack capricornia correctional centre crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland teen stabbed in head in classroom attack

        premium_icon Queensland teen stabbed in head in classroom attack

        News The student was working independently before he was stabbed in a random attack by another student in the classroom

        Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        premium_icon Prisoner’s threat: ‘I’m f---ing going to kill them all’

        News Retrial for Michael Edward Stanley Enright on magistrate threat.

        What coronavirus travel ban means for Fraser Coast tourism

        premium_icon What coronavirus travel ban means for Fraser Coast tourism

        News THE coronavirus Chinese flight ban to Australia will not see Fraser Coast tourism...

        Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        premium_icon Child hospitalised after stepfather takes a ‘big swing’

        Crime The stepson was making a sandwich when a heated argument broke out