COMMITTEE ANNOUNCED: Support for region's arts and culture

The committee is focused on making sure the region gets its fair share of arts and culture like this shot of Chloe Ernst in the 12 and under jazz solo section in the 2018 Maryborough Eisteddfod at the Brolga Theatre.

The committee is focused on making sure the region gets its fair share of arts and culture like this shot of Chloe Ernst in the 12 and under jazz solo section in the 2018 Maryborough Eisteddfod at the Brolga Theatre. Valerie Horton

ARTISTS, dancers and teachers have been appointed to the 2020 Fraser Coast Regional Arts Development Fund Advisory Committee.

Shawn Wonduna-Foley, Ian Slater, Taylor Dunn and Rhonda Simonis were appointed to next year's committee, at the council meeting on Wednesday.

Councillor David Lewis was reappointed as committee Chairman.

Delivered as a partnership between the State Government through Arts Queensland and the Fraser Coast Regional Council, Cr Lewis said RADF promotes the role and value of arts, culture and heritage in the region.

Council also endorsed the Regional Arts Development Fund Community Funding Program Guidelines for 2019/20.

The funding will be allocated across two council-led programs - Creative Economy, and Fraser Coast Scene - and five community programs.

The Creative Economy program will support a range of arts and cultural experiences and performances in public spaces in conjunction with signature regional festival programs.

Fraser Coast Scene is a quarterly magazine which promotes regional arts and cultural programs.

The $136,007 RADF program is funded by $75,000 from council, $47,000 by Arts Queensland and about $14,000 in unallocated funds from the 2018/19 program.

The RADF community funding program includes creative innovation like new projects, skills training like workshops, programs to impact growing the region, helping create vibrant venues and supporting future artists.

For more information visit council's website.