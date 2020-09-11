Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Community

Support group for separated dads to start in M’boro

Carlie Walker
11th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DAD'S support group is set to start in Maryborough.

The group is offering the chance for separated dads to come together to connect.

The group sessions are aimed at helping dads work through the changes and challenges they are experiencing in an honest, healthy and proactive way.

The meeting is co-ordinated by the Australian Brotherhood of fathers and will be held every second Tuesday between 5.45pm and 7.30pm at the Powerhouse Community Centre in Kent St.

The first meeting will be held on September 15.

If you need support, contact 1800 328 437.

More Stories

fraser coast maryborough separated dad support group
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Green thumbs ready: How to apply for garden grants

        Premium Content Green thumbs ready: How to apply for garden grants

        Council News 6000 plants up for community donation.

        Where you can expect to see roundabout road works

        Premium Content Where you can expect to see roundabout road works

        News Million dollar project to upgrade busy road.

        Two of region’s top artists to host free workshops

        Premium Content Two of region’s top artists to host free workshops

        Art & Theatre The artworks will go on display for World Kindness Day

        Developer determined not to give up on blocked Coast project

        Premium Content Developer determined not to give up on blocked Coast project

        Environment “After all these years, I’m not going to give up.”