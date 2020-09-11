Support group for separated dads to start in M’boro

A DAD'S support group is set to start in Maryborough.

The group is offering the chance for separated dads to come together to connect.

The group sessions are aimed at helping dads work through the changes and challenges they are experiencing in an honest, healthy and proactive way.

The meeting is co-ordinated by the Australian Brotherhood of fathers and will be held every second Tuesday between 5.45pm and 7.30pm at the Powerhouse Community Centre in Kent St.

The first meeting will be held on September 15.

If you need support, contact 1800 328 437.