Support needed for new businesses

MORE SUPPORT: First National Real Estate Jacqueline Farag has raised concerns about first year businesses not getting enough support from the Federal Government stimulus package. Picture: Cody Fox

REAL Estate selling principle Jacqueline Farag has raised serious concerns about the lack of support the Federal Government stimulus package provides for businesses under 12 months of operation.

Mrs Farag opened her business First National Hervey Bay in February this year and it has been severely affected by the economic fall out of the COVID-19 health crisis.

"The coronavirus has affected the real estate industry and caused uncertainty in the market," Mrs Farag said.

Due to the Federal Government restrictions in place, First National Real Estate has stopped hosting open homes and auctions.

"Due to the drop in transactions I have had to temporarily let go one employee and I have serious concerns for my other employee," Mrs Farag said.

"I need the Federal Government to help out so I can keep everyone employed and keep the business going."

Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he understood it was a very difficult time for businesses in the community and wanted to encourage them to reach out to support services available.

"People can ring the business.gov.au 13 28 46 contact centre seven days per week from 7am to 11pm AEST or visit business.gov.au for more information," Mr Pitt said.

"The investment of $130 billion over six months for the JobKeeper payment is a significant commitment by the commonwealth, the like of which has never been seen before. Information on the JobKeeper payment is available at treasury.gov.au and businesses can register their interest via ato.gov.au."

However Mrs Farag said on the Australian Government Jobseeker Information for Employers stated a casual employee had to be employed regularly for longer than 12 months as at March 1, 2020.

"I want to create work for my staff and keep them in a job, but my two casuals have been employed for less than 12 months" she said.