SUPPORT OUR CBD: M'boro revamp continues with $2.5m makeover

GLOWING UP: The council will start a $2.5 million makeover of the Maryborough CBD, covering both sides of Kent St between Adelaide and Lennox Sts, later this month as part of a continuation of the CBD revitalisation program.

GLOWING UP: The council will start a $2.5 million makeover of the Maryborough CBD, covering both sides of Kent St between Adelaide and Lennox Sts, later this month as part of a continuation of the CBD revitalisation program. Alistair Brightman

A $2.5 MILLION makeover of Maryborough's main thoroughfare is set to breathe new life into the Heritage City's CBD and continue its ongoing redevelopment.

The new revitalisation program, set to begin later this month, will involve road and footpath upgrades on both sides of Kent St between Adelaide and Lennox Sts and a small area west of the Kent and Lennox Sts intersection.

Part of the project will focus on the front of Maryborough City Hall.

The development comes several months after major council streetscape works along Bazaar St were completed.

It is understood to be a continuation of the Maryborough CBD Revitalisation Program from Fraser Coast Regional Council, which started in 2016.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the revitalisation project was about ensuring the CBD would draw in shoppers and visitors.

"CBDs have evolved and are now more than just places to shop - they must be appealing so they attract visitors and are a hub for community activities,” Cr Sanderson said.

"When you add in the opening of the Story Bank and the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial in Queens Park, the Maryborough CBD certainly has a lot going for it.”

The council is contributing almost $1.6 million towards the latest project, with the Queensland Government contributing $921,960 through the Building our Regions program

The project will be split into two stages, with the first stage covering the Lennox St intersection.

Along with landscaping, traffic lights, kerb and channel, footpaths and pavements will be replaced and new artwork will be installed.

Similar works will take place during the second stage but along Adelaide and Lennox Sts.

The retaining wall in front of City Hall will also be replaced.

Most of the work will take place at night, with roads closed and traffic diversions inplace.

"We thank residents and businesses for their patience while this important work in the Maryborough CBD is carried out,” Cr Sanderson said.

The revitalisation project was modelled on feedback from CBD businesses, property owners and residents during consultation held in 2013 for the Imagine this City Project.