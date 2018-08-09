Menu
STILL HERE: Gail Sauer's Bakery Cafe owner Toni Thompson with freshly baked pies.
News

SUPPORT OUR CBD: New business campaign launches today

by Jessica Grewal
9th Aug 2018 10:59 AM

CENTURY-OLD recipes and a work ethic passed down through four generations.

This is the foundation of the Sauers Pies name, about as Maryborough as the City Hall and just one of the proudly local businesses which have inspired the Chronicle's new campaign - Support Our CBD.

Along with offering great coupons every Thursday, we'll re-introduce you to the families behind the CBD businesses which continue to operate against the odds.

We hope this will be the first step in ensuring the next generation has a Sauers story to tell too - just one of many a fond recollection from that time when a destitute CBD was revived by a community committed to ensuring old-fashioned service was fought for and preserved.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

