SUPPORT OUR CBD: Next street party to have big difference

MARYBOROUGH'S CBD street parties have been growing in popularity with each new event - but the one coming up will break the mould.



The event, known as Eatster Street, will be a celebration of the city's young people, the Easter holiday and a chance to sample a range of delicious foods from around the region.



Instead of the usual location of Adelaide St and Kent St, this time the party, which will go ahead on April 6, will be held in Maryborough's Wharf St, bringing the event to the city's Portside district.



As well as celebrating Easter, that week will also mark Youth Week and the event is one to be enjoyed by kids across the region.



It will kick off at 2pm and will start out as a youth-focused event - there will be a water slide, a jumping castle and a foot and pedal parade, with youngsters urged to decorate their bikes and scooters and join in the fun.



Organiser Kylie Nitz said she is hoping to have fireworks over the river about 7pm, which will mark the end of the children-orientated event and the beginning of the more adult side of the night.



Organisers are hoping to fit as many food stalls as possible into Maryborough's Wharf St in order to bring about the Heritage City's own version of Brisbane's Eat Street - delicious meals and a variety of different cuisines.



Ms Nitz said the motto was eat, party and be merry.



She said the organisers had been in contact with every food stall that had supported events in the past in order to bring the vision to life.



"There will be a big variety with lots of choice," she said.



"We want everyone to stroll through and try different things."



There will be live music at the event, with Forbidden Road set to perform.



The Criterion Hotel will also open early to serve beverages and host its own live music, while the Bond Store is hoping to host Tales and Tipples that night.



The change of location was aimed at helping another part of Maryborough's CBD, Ms Nitz said.



"It's the first event we've done with the vision of having that street party benefit other areas of the CBD," she said.



Ms Nitz said families were welcome to bring along chairs and blankets and set themselves up by the river to enjoy the event.



Part of Wharf St will be closed as the event takes place.



The party will continue until 10pm.



"It will be what the community makes it," Ms Nitz said.



"This is the one the committee has been so excited about.



"We are very excited and very nervous."



Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson encouraged families to support the event.



"The next street party is shaping up to be a very exciting event for our community," he said.



"The parties have been embraced strongly from our regional community and the community of Maryborough since their first inception several years ago," he said.



"These parties have helped rebuild confidence within or great city and have also ignited a new cultural experience we've never had before."



Cr Sanderson said seeing the community embrace these events was heart-warming.



"The parties are great events - who doesn't like a party and to be able to celebrate our great communities together with one another, showcase our magnificent buildings as backdrops for the city when the events come alive and for people to be able to have fun with all ages welcome, they're an event I'm glad was birthed several years ago.



"There is lots to see and do at this party - come along and enjoy the night - they're always a great night for families and people of all ages."

