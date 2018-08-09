SUPPORT OUR CBD: Sauers Pies still baking almost 100yrs on

DELICIOUS GOLDEN PIES: Gail Sauers Bakery Cafe employee Sherri Snowden, left, and owner Toni Thompson (nee Sauer) with some of the golden pies that have been baked in the shop for nearly 100 years.

Blake Antrobus

THERE was a time when bricks would sit atop almost every letterbox in Maryborough - a tell-tale sign the Sauers Pie wagon would soon be arriving with evening deliveries.

Fresh from the wood-fired brick ovens at the old Park St bakery, the pastries were a local favourite, baked by generations of Sauers from dusk until dawn.

These are just some of the treasured stories passed to Toni Thompson (nee Sauer), whose first life memory is of the smell of pies filling the air during the evenings in the 1980s and 90s.

The fourth-generation owner of what is now Gail Sauers Bakery Cafe is getting ready to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the family business.

Blake Antrobus

Incredibly, the recipe for the classics hasn't changed in that time.

"We are so incredibly proud of what Sauers Pies means to people, and the childhood memories people have of the business,” Mrs Thompson said.

"And we're also proud of what Pop, his dad and his brothers were able to achieve, it was their life, they did it from 2am 'til 6pm, and they loved it.

"It's very much a family-run business.”

Pie delivery vans at Augie Sauers. Contributed

During the 1980s, she would sneak around the back of the old bakery to grab a lamington and catch a glimpse of her family prepping hundreds of pies for hungry customers out the front.

Her grandfather, Norm, would tell her stories of how her family would deliver pies to movie-goers during the 1920s.

That's when the sight of bricks on letterboxes- to mark where the bakers should stop - was a common sight.

"They used to drop by on the horse-and-cart during picture intervals back in the day,” Mrs Thompson said.

"But they would tell me every Thursday evening about the bricks, like it was a signal around town.

"Everybody else on the street knew that, and they would congregate... and get their pies for the evening.”

Augie Sauers ( second from right) with his sons, Norm, Donald, Bob, and John in the iconic pie shop in Park St. Contributed

These days, despite the hardships facing many surrounding CBD businesses, crowds of people still line the store at its current Lennox St address.

Since the move about 11 years ago, the building has gained a dining room, expanded its menu into cakes, sweet slices and bread and offers catering.

The bakery has also extended its trading days to Saturday from 7am to 2pm.

"The bakery has grown... we're really grateful to the community for supporting us, and for continuing to do so today,” Ms Thompson said.

"Even all those years on, those big lines are definitely still part of our everyday, which is wonderful.”

The Chronicle has chosen to highlight the Sauers family as it launches its Support Our CBD campaign.

At a time when many surrounding businesses are doing it tough and CBD shop fronts are becoming increasingly empty, we want to get behind the few who have managed to rise above and continue to deliver old-fashioned service.