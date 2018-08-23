SUPPORT OUR CBD: Seven decades sales at Earles Paint Place

PAINTING HISTORY: Earles Paint Place owners Melissa White (nee Earle) and Ken Earle at their Adelaide St store. The store has stood in the Maryborough CBD for more than 70 years.

PAINTING HISTORY: Earles Paint Place owners Melissa White (nee Earle) and Ken Earle at their Adelaide St store. The store has stood in the Maryborough CBD for more than 70 years. Blake Antrobus

FEW businesses in town have experienced as many highs and lows as Maryborough's Earles Paint Place.

For more than seven decades it has been a cornerstone of the Heritage City's CBD, withstanding family passings, financial hardships and floods over the some-75 years it has traded to Maryborough customers.

And at a time when many surrounding businesses are once again doing it tough, owners Melissa White (nee Earle) and Ken Earle say everyone has a lot to give back to Maryborough's economic scene.

In 1936, founders George and Ruby Earle started the business as Maryborough Signs.

In 1949 it expanded to a retail outlet selling paint, after taking over nearby paint shop Corsers.

Ms White said the move back in the day helped secure about 30 new workers for the shop.

"My dad and uncle took over the store around 1972, I would have been about three-years-old at the time,” Ms White said.

Growing up, she always remembered the smell of paint walking through the doors of the Adelaide St garage.

"Because we had to come there after school, I would help stamp envelopes to send them out and learn how to mix paint,” Ms White said.

"I remember getting into trouble back in the day for playing with the paint.”

One of her fondest memories of the store involved her brother and current co-owner, Ken, using the garage under the shop to work on his hobby for Hot Rods.

"When Ken was in his teens, he'd take cars underneath the shop out the back and spray paint them,

"He used to hot them all up, and when I got old enough he'd bring my little old Torana in, make it all hot.”

Tragically, the business would lose thousands of dollars in stock from the 2013 floods - a financial blow felt up until 2016.

"The water came right up to the exit sign above the door, and we weren't prepared,” Ms White said.

"We lost a lot, all the computers, the desks, paint had muddy water over it everywhere, it was a mess to clean up.

"That hurt us a lot.”

But she hasn't let the incident dampen her spirits, even with the drastic economic shift in the Maryborough CBD over the last few years.

Ms White said she always loved the people of Maryborough because of their attitudes.

"They become mates after they've been here once or twice, you sit down and talk about the house, or their car or boat,” she said.

"They're the biggest possessions in your life you need to get painted more or less to keep them of value.

"The community has really gotten behind us and helped a lot, coming straight back in those doors and started painting again.

"If you support us, we support you, because we try to shop and stay local.

"You just don't know what's going to happen in the future, because if these big shops are going to be around forever or take over, that money goes out of town.”