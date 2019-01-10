SUPPORT OUR CBD: Shope celebrate as roadworks finish up

NEW ROAD, NEW LOOK: Admiring the new Bazaar St streetscape were Victorious Fitness Supplements manager Corey Sharp and Addicted to B owner Brittany Johnston.

WITH roads being repaved and the final touches being placed on Bazaar St, Maryborough's new-look CBD is nearing completion.

And local businesses are already noticing the difference.

Roadworks along Bazaar St between Ellena and Kent Sts have been completed after more than seven months of asphalt overlay, footpath works and a replacement of the water mains along the major stretch of road.

The works are part of Stage Two of the Heritage City's CBD Revitalisation program.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is now putting the final touches on elements of the streetscape, including lights and street plants.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the "little touches” were still necessary to make the road fully completed.

"Moving forward, we want to continue to see where we're able to continue this type of work in Maryborough,” Cr Sanderson said.

"We've placed a strong priority as a council to make these high profile areas look good.”

Stage Two of the project involved replacing footpaths, kerb and channel, road reconstruction, new street furniture and an upgrade of underground services from Ellena to Kent St.

Low foot traffic has been a problem with some businesses in the area, but Cr Sanderson emphasised it was a short-term pain for vendors.

"I always say to people if there's a new or run-down front door, you know which one people are going to walk through,” he said.

"I understand it's frustrating, but at the same time there's never a perfect time to do it.”

Maryborough Fitness Health and Bodyworks owner Tina Black said the lighting made the area a lot safer.

"The lights are fantastic for our clients - a lot safer at night time up this street,” Ms Black said.

While admitting the roadworks did affect her business in a small capacity, the end result was still beautiful.

"The spin off for it is we have a nice front to our business, giving us and the city some pride,” Ms Black said.

"It looks like our city is keeping up with modern times.”

Marita Behrendorff of Aspire Travel and Cruise said the footpaths were a vast improvement.

"The council has done a great job on the redesign,” Marita said.

"I love being in this street - we have great parking especially the space right next to us offering cheap hourly and all day rates.”

Victorious Fitness Supplements manager Corey Sharp said the trade before Christmas was horrible as people thought the road was still closed.

But that changed over the holidays.

"Trade has picked up and the street looks much nicer and it's more inviting out front of the store,” he said.

"It is (more) appealing rather than the concrete they had.

"The street needed a revamp and it is safer with all the lights.”

With the road now completed, Cr Sanderson said the council would turn its attention to other areas of the CBD that needed work.

The top end of Adelaide St is one area that has been eyed for reworks by both the council and the State Government's Works for Queensland fund.

Cr Sanderson said the council had not made a decision on the project.