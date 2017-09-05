Support rolls in for HPV team

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Maryborough Special School students putting in practice laps in their HPV. Mascot Deano the Chicken with (from left) Dean, Rachael and Peta in vehicles and teacher Nicole Goldsmith and students (L) Jordan, Gino, Jordan, Charlotte, Jessica and Damien.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

MARYBOROUGH'S community spirit has shone through again with two competing schools helping the other when the chips are down.

Riverside Christian College have once again donated one of their Human Powered Vehicles to the Maryborough Special School to enter into this weekend's Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

After last year's roll over which destroyed their vehicle only days before the event, Maryborough Special School's HPV team were back on board when the college offered one of their HPVs.

Special School team manager Nicole Goldsmith said the school was in its sixth year of competing as a student with disability team.

"For the first few years we were the only SWD team competing but the last two years we have been competing against a team from Brisbane and this year there is actually four SWD teams,” Nicole said.

"We were really fortunate with Riverside helping us with our HPV and also training bikes and the space to train.

"They donated the bike last year which was so great - we are very grateful.”

Technology Challenge - Maryborough Special School students putting in practice laps in their HPV. Teachers (L) Nicole Goldsmith and Tanya Truscott with students Rachael, Peta, Charlotte, Jessica, Damien, Jordan, Gino, Jordan and Deano the Chicken with Dean in the car. Alistair Brightman

Wots Up team member Rachael said she had been part of the school's team for five years.

"It is pretty exciting and an awesome experience - very fun,” Rachael said.

"As a goal I try and do over an hour on the bike.

"I am thankful to be part of the team - love it.”

Team member Peta will join Wots Up for the second year.

Technology Challenge - Maryborough Special School students putting in practice laps in their HPV. Alistair Brightman

"I am having a great time helping out,” Peta said.

"We have been doing a lot of training as a team

"I feel great - it is really fun cheering on your team.”

The Wots Up team completed more than 150 laps last year and were hoping to better that this year.

"Our aim is for our kids to be part of the event and have fun - the kids to be included,” Nicole said.

"It just good to be part of the community.

"They look forward to doing it every year - they start talking about it earlier in the year.

"It is a big thing at school - it is a privilege.”

THANKS

Maryborough Special School sponsors include the Maryborough Cricket Club, Maryborough Lions, CLA - Community lifestyles, and Wilcox.