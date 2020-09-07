Support still flows from Bay to fire ravaged NSW towns

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS: Richard and Gwen Watt from Richard Watt Optometrist. Photo: Cody Fox

THE 2019 bushfire disaster may have been replaced in some minds by a new emergency but for southern NSW residents, it's as fresh as ever.

That's why the efforts of Richard and Gwen Watts mean so much as the bushfire recovery process continues.

The Hervey Bay optometry legends, business owners and philanthropists established a fundraising initiative last year, providing ongoing support to people in the Lake Conjola region of NSW.

Hervey Bay Adopt Fire Affected Families was established to provide regular money to the communities in that area, where 89 homes were lost.

The fund now supports 14 families (25 people) with direct deposits into their account, Richard and Gwen said in a Facebook post.

Gwen told the Chronicle each person received $100 per month through the funds, with about $2500 a month being delivered to the Rotary Club of Ulladulla.

While Gwen said "it's not as big as we'd hoped", she said regular donors understood the vision and committed to giving money each month.

They said there were still many in the NSW towns struggling to find housing after their homes were destroyed.

"Sadly so many are still homeless as they have to jump through hoops to get help," they said.

"We do not discriminate and want to support as many as we can."

To find out more about donating, phone Richard Watt Optometrist on 4197 1475.