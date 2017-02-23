Support your local artisans at market

LOTS ON OFFER: Both St Stephen's Church halls will be full of new and usual stallholders for the Creative Co Op Indoor Handmade Market.

FOR a great morning out, visit the Creative Co Op Indoor Handmade Market later this month.

Co Op organiser Kel Mott said there was a huge selection of quality locally made produce in two halls.

"There is everything from children's clothes, jewellery, bags, toys, vintage decor and so much more,” she said.

"We have so many new unbelievable stallholders, along with our usual talented stallholders.

"This quarter there will also be some fun for the kids.

"The Hucknell Horse Rescue will be bringing along a pony to pat, there will be face painting and free rock painting, with a chance to win a rock hunting bag.”

The cafe will be run by the Maryborough Cancer Council, with a special focus on raising awareness of melanoma, and the barbecue will be run by the local State Emergency Service.

Pedals coffee will be there and a henna tattoo artist too.

Kel said the markets always focused on supporting and giving back to the local community.

"These markets will be raising funds, from the site fees, for the Breakfast Ministry to help them to continue their work feeding the homeless and those in need,” she said.

"The Maryborough and District Animal Refuge will also benefit so they can continue to feed the animals in their care.

"It's going to be a huge morning with something for everyone and raising funds for so many local community groups and organisations.”

The venue is pram and wheelchair friendly and seating and amenities are available.

EVENT DETAILS

The Creative Co Op Indoor Handmade Market will be held on Saturday, February 25, from 8am-1pm in the St Stephen's Church halls, Sussex St, Maryborough.

The free rock painting will be held from 10am.

For more details visit Facebook or phone 0498 596 424.

The next Fraser Coast Baby and Children's Handmade Market will be held on March 26.