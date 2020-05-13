Supporting the elderly now more important than ever

Priceline pharmacists say communities can help the elderly through the health crisis by offering to assist them manage their medication. Photo: iStock.

ALMOST 30,000 elderly people on the Fraser Coast are facing uncertainty about what they can and can’t do now that some COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease.

People over the age of 70, those over 60 and living with pre-existing conditions and Indigenous Australians over 50 were directed by authorities to self-isolate to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Priceline pharmacist Justin Withers said it remained vital the 28,000 elderly people living in the region, and those who care for them, remain safe.

Mr Withers, who cares for many elderly patients, said medication was key.

“A trip into town to get a script filled is not as safe for the elderly. You could help by collecting medication or organising to have it delivered,” Mr Withers said.

He said many pharmacies would deliver medication directly to the patient’s door while adhering to social distancing regulations.

Organising dose administration aids can also help.

“These are essentially pill packs tailored to the individual and organised into times and doses,” Mr Withers said.

New apps can also be downloaded and used to streamline daily medication routines.

Other areas people can focus on to ensure the safety of elderly community members include hygiene and social distancing.

Mr Withers said it was also important for people to check in on the wellbeing of senior citizens, have a quick chat and encourage them to continue with the things they enjoy.

“Kindness can go a long way at this time and it’s important the region sticks together as a community,” he said.