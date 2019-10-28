Menu
The man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards to face the Supreme Court Leigh Jensen
SUPREME COURT: John Edwards trial begins today

Jenna Thompson
28th Oct 2019 7:23 AM

THE man accused of murdering missing Grafton school teacher Sharon Edwards, will face a Supreme Court trial in Coffs Harbour today.

John Wallace Edwards, 62, is alleged to have murdered his estranged wife Sharon Margaret Edwards at Grafton, on the NSW north coast, in March 2015.

Mr Edwards stands accused of murdering the school teacher after she disappeared following a night out in the south of the town.

He has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

The trial is expected to last between four and five weeks.

