Surf championships moved as large swell batters Coast

PICKING UP: Large waves roll onto the beach at Alexandra Headland on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Surf Life Saving Queensland sport manager Stuart Hogben says no risks will be taken when it comes to competitor safety at this weekend's State Championships on the Gold Coast.

Surf Life Saving Queensland officials have been forced to split up ocean and beach events at this weekend's State Championships, as large surf batters Gold Coast beaches.

Officials have moved the beach events to Kurrawa, after tidal surges and huge waves caused erosion at North Kirra, where surf events will go ahead.

Hogben said conditions had eased somewhat at North Kirra this morning, but officials were expecting a pulse in swell over the next 24-hours.

"So we will monitor it and work with Gold Coast Council from a lifeguarding point of view,” he said.

Safety at surf lifesaving events has come under the spotlight since Maroochydore teenager Matthew Barclay tragically died during the Australian Youth Championships at Kurrawa in 2012.

Matthew was rendered unconscious by the effects of a dumping wave on a shallow sandbank, the Coroner's report states.

"We'll be taking every precaution is the swell does jump up,” Hogben said.

"For every decision we make, competitor safety will be the number one priority.”

More than 1600 competitors from across the state, including a large contingent of Sunshine Coast athletes, are expected to compete at the three-day event starting Friday.

SLSQ sport manager Stuart Hogben said in a release this morning it was disappointing that conditions had impacted upon the event, and forced the relocation of the beach competition.

"The decision to relocate all beach racing to Kurrawa was a necessary one to ensure that we were still able to deliver the full program of events,” he said.

"It's obviously not ideal, but we can't control Mother Nature.

"I'd like to thank competitors, team managers and all clubs for their understanding and we remain committed to delivering another wonderful sporting competition.”