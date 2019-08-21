Surf Lakes stoked as biggest-ever wave pool wave goes off

POWER PLUS: Ben Player threads through a bomb on "The Island” break at Surf Lakes' research and development facility near Yeppoon.

A MAXIMUM target wave face of 2.4m has been achieved in recent testing at Surf Lakes research and development facility outside Yeppoon.

Although the Yeppoon site is a test site only, Surf Lakes believes it has created the largest and most powerful wave pool wave available in the world today.

Waves are measured from the trough at the base, to the lip of the breaking wave and the maximum was achieved on multiple occasions at The Island break.

The prototype machine and the surrounding reefs were created to demonstrate the capability of Surf Lakes unique 5 Waves technology after years of extensive small-scale prototyping, testing and CFD modelling.

Founder and chief executive, Aaron Trevis was ecstatic to see his dream of sharing the thrill of surfing, take one more step towards reality.

"Surf Lakes is extremely happy to have achieved our target wave size goal," Mr Trevis said.

"Now we turn our focus to refining and selling our technology to potential licensees, of which we have had over 300 enquiries worldwide."

"It's our vision at Surf Lakes, to share the thrill of wave riding with experienced surfers and newcomers alike, so to get the nod from legends such as Occy and Ben Player has made this journey all worthwhile."

Surf Lakes ambassador and former world surfing champ, Mark "Occy" Occhilupo, was amongst the first to take the drop on the overhead swells at his own Occy's Peak (designed by Occy himself) and was ecstatic to see the wave machine operating at full capacity.

"This wave is sooo good!" said an excited Occhilupo.

"It's the real deal for sure. It really feels like an ocean wave as it pushes along the reefs here. I am so stoked!"

Three times world bodyboarding champion, Ben Player, was also on hand to test out the full-sized waves.

"This wave has so much power!" said Player.

"It's hard to believe it's a man-made wave! The drop is really exciting, and it felt as powerful as some of the heaviest ocean waves I've surfed."

Although further testing and demonstrations at the Yeppoon R&D facility will take place over the coming months, it remains a prototype only as it lacks the necessary infrastructure, facilities and required regulatory approvals for public use.