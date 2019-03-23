Shock resignation for embattled Surf Lifesaving Qld

SLSQ had begun the process of examining its structure 12 months ago, the spokesperson said. Picture: Jerad Williams

SURF Life Saving Queensland is in crisis in its management ranks after another shock resignation.

The Bulletin has learned a newly appointed senior finance staffer "walked" after her recommendation that the organisation start a pecuniary interests register was rejected.

The staff member, who sought more open transparency on potential conflicts of interest, was allegedly told "you don't have a bronze, what would you know".

A lifesaving source said the staffer had been investigating a traffic accident involving another employee who had used a SLSQ vehicle but failed to report it.

"There are some real cultural issues here," a lifesaving source said. "You are getting replacement staff not even lasting six months."

After concerned clubbies alerted the Bulletin about the staffing crisis, acting CEO Kris Beavis sent out an update to branches on the restructure of the organisation.

"A chief financial officer role was created late last year to drive the strategic direction of our financial framework," Mr Beavis wrote. "Regretfully, our first recruit for this role recently made the decision to part ways with SLSQ, so we will again be recruiting for this position."

Surf was creating new management roles and had advertised for the position of general manager, club services, he said.

Chief operating officer George Hill left last October and CEO John Brennan stood down in January. Long-serving financial officer Richard Murphy departed in November.

The Bulletin last week reported a sex tape scandal had surfaced after the sharing of a video featuring a teenage girl and older boy, both members of a Coast club.

John Brennan before leaving as SLSQ CEO. Picture: Mike Batterham.

In a separate incident on the Sunshine Coast, female beach stars had caused a wave of complaints after footage of them in locker room showers was posted on social media.

In its responses to questions about the pecuniary interest register, SLSQ maintained the proposal was being reviewed at "a board level".

On the female staffer being told she did not have a bronze medallion, a spokesperson replied: "We would be very disappointed if any staff member spoke to another in the manner you have described, and, if you have any specific information in this respect we would welcome such detail.

SLSQ had begun the process of examining its structure 12 months ago, the spokesperson said. Picture: Jerad Williams

Asked about the traffic accident, the spokesperson said: "As with most organisations, internal matters involving individual staff members are strictly confidential."

SLSQ had begun the process of examining its structure 12 months ago, the spokesperson added.

"Why? Because we want to continue to evolve and grow to ensure SLSQ is in a position to remain sustainable, relevant, support Queensland communities, and save lives for another 100 years and beyond," the spokesperson said.

"Change is inevitable with any organisation and we acknowledge there have been a number of senior executives depart SLSQ in recent months.

"The organisational restructure, which we are now employing, actually began with key personnel that have since moved on as a way to ensure more effective operations."