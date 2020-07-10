Menu
Lifesaving

Surf lifesavers to test jet ski skills in Bay this weekend

Carlie Walker
by
10th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
EIGHT volunteer surf life savers will test their skills at the annual jet ski operations event this weekend.

The event will be held on the beachfront near Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday.

The lifesavers are part of the Operations Support team, conducting jet ski patrols throughout the season in addition to their beach patrols.

The testing happens once a year in the lead up to the start of patrol season to ensure operators continue to hold the necessary skills  for operating lifesaving jet skis.

As part of the session they will be part of mock scenarios, including rescues, ensuring they are ready to respond when needed.

