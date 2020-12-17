Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
News

Snake takes a bite out of an Aussie surfing legend

by Greg Stolz
17th Dec 2020 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gold Coast surfing legend and would-be politician Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being attacked by a snake.

The former world champion, who stood for the Labor Party in the October 31 state election, has taken to social media to reveal details of his run-in with the reptile.

Wayne
Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Instagram

Beneath a picture of his heavily-bandaged left leg, Bartholomew posted that he was "hanging out in hospital waiting to see if it was a deadly snake or a non venomous one ... or maybe a juvenile snake that did not inject its venom'.

"In Australia they treat it as a worst case scenario," he told his nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

"May the odds be always with me."

Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The post prompted a flood of well-wishes from his followers including fellow surfing greats.

Bartholomew stood for Labor in the Gold Coast seat of Burleigh, narrowly losing to LNP incumbent Michael Hart.

Originally published as Surfing legend 'Rabbit' bitten by snake

snake bite wayne rabbit bartholomew

Just In

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak
    • 17th Dec 2020 4:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast’s cane

        Premium Content 500,000 tonnes: How local mill plans to take on Coast’s cane

        News A material change of use application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for a Cane Transloading Facility.

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Strangers pay off presents mum picked before tragic crash

        Premium Content Strangers pay off presents mum picked before tragic crash

        News "They will be from Vicky, a gift she chose by her hand