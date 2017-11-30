Menu
SURF's up for free Christmas dinner

Support Unity Recovery Friendships founder and volunteer Jim Sweeney and Jeni White with some of the items for the progressive garage sale which hopes to raise much needed funds for SURF's inaugural free Christmas Dinner.
Support Unity Recovery Friendships founder and volunteer Jim Sweeney and Jeni White with some of the items for the progressive garage sale which hopes to raise much needed funds for SURF's inaugural free Christmas Dinner. Boni Holmes
Boni Holmes
THE party is still on with the volunteers of Support Unity Recovery Friendships ensuring Maryborough's free Christmas dinner will go ahead.

After the call was put out by the Door Of Hope pastor Dave Woodward asking for volunteers to take over the mammoth job, SURF's Jim Sweeney and Brian Miller have accepted the challenge.

Pastor Dave and his family had been running the free dinner for 26 years before deciding last year to take a well deserved break.

Brian said the group had discussed doing something for Christmas and saw this as the perfect opportunity.

Support Unity Recovery Friendships was a meeting place for people in recovery from alcohol, drugs, mental issues.

The church have offered for them to hold the event at the same venue it has been held at since it started.

"We will stick with the same delicious chicken dinner and desserts for those who will be by themselves on Christmas Day," Brian said.

"We are hoping to get bookings early so we can prepare and cater for the numbers.

"Volunteers are no real problem, but we are still looking for donations."

SURF were holding a progressive garage sale after receiving a generous donation of several full storage containers and sheds.

"There is some very quirky stuff, great Christmas presents, and some rare items," Brian said.

"Prices start from 10 cents to what we deem a good price on some of the rare items, but please don't be afraid to make an offer."

Donations by way of food, gifts or money can be given to Jim Sweeney 0423 455 532 or Brian Miller 0415 477 350.

DETAILS

SURF Christmas Dinner will be held at the Door Of Hope church, Kent St, Maryborough from 5-7pm on Monday, December 25.

It will be a dinner and fellowship for anyone who will be by themselves on Christmas Day.

For more information, bookings and donations phone Jim Sweeney 0423 455 532 or Brian Miller 0415 477 350.

FACTS

SURF are located in the Fraser Coast Regional Council carpark on Bazaar St, near the Pyramid building.

They are open seven day from 8.30am-5pm; hold movie nights on Saturdays and is a drug and alcohol free environment.

