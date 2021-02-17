Menu
Fraser Coast Young Citizen of the Year Iluka Clifton with rubbish she has collected. Photo: Fraser Coast Regional Council.
Community

Surge in disposables creates clean-up challenge on Coast

Stuart Fast
10th Feb 2021 12:56 PM
A surge in disposables combined with social distancing restrictions is set to make Clean Up Australia Day efforts more challenging this year.

The Fraser Coast’s Young Citizen of the Year Iluka Clifton however, is up for it.

The environmentally conscious school student earned her title through her efforts to galvanise community support in cutting the use of plastic straws, successfully campaigning for the council to agree to stop using plastic straws and other single-use plastics at events and in its buildings.

“Plastic is a real problem, so we have to work hard to stop it getting into the environment, especially the marine environment where it is a danger to animals such as turtles and whales which live and visit,” Iluka said.

“There’s always a lot of takeaway wrappers to pick up … the more we can keep out of the environment the better.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said there had been a surge in the use of disposable items such as takeaway coffee cups, food packaging, masks and sanitising wipes with much litter ending up in parks, streets, bushland, waterways and beaches.

The council will host two Clean Up Australia Day events at Pier Park, Urangan and Prickett Park next to the Lamington Bridge in Maryborough from 7am to 10am on Sunday, March 7.

“We encourage the community to organise their own events around the region and register their events to receive free gloves and bags,” Cr Seymour said.

“Council will pick up any rubbish collected at all registered clean-up sites.”

Visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au to join an event or create your own event.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

