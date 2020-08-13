Surprise candidate could be announced for Bay

Businessman icon with question mark on his head. Source: iStock

FORMER Federal candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes is hotly tipped to stand for the State seat of Hervey Bay at the upcoming election.

The Chronicle contacted Mr Scanes on Wednesday, who said he could not confirm or deny the rumour that he would be the Labor candidate.

The Chronicle also reached out to the ALP for confirmation, but had not received a reply at the time of publishing.

Mr Scanes is a former Army captain who served in Afghanistan.

He contested the seat of Wide Bay last year, losing to incumbent member Llew O'Brien.

At the time, Mr Scanes said the campaign had been an exciting journey and a learning experience.

"Really my campaign has been about the Labor values of a fair go," he said at the time.

"Regardless of the result, I'm proud of this passionate, diverse group of people who came from across the electorate to really push for a fair go.

"All Labor supporters and all volunteers have a common belief and that is to look after each other.

"That is what it means to be truly Australian."

Earlier this year, Adrian Tantari announced his intention to seek preselection for the Labor Party for the seat of Hervey Bay.

He had previously been nominated as the candidate for the seat.

Current member Ted Sorensen will retire at the next election.

Hervey Bay businessman Steve Coleman will stand for LNP in his stead at the election on October 31.

His candidacy was announced by LNP leader Deb Frecklington in Hervey Bay last week.

Former Fraser Coast councillors Rolf Light and Stuart Taylor have both signalled they were considering running as independents at the election.