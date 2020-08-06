Menu
Jason Trevor Daniel pleaded guilty to drug offences in Maryborough Supreme Court.
Surprise find after police stop speeding car

Carlie Walker
6th Aug 2020
WHEN they stopped a car for speeding, one police crew got more than they bargained for.

Jason Trevor Daniel, 41, was a passenger in the vehicle and when police conducted a search, they located a large quantity of meth.

A further search of the vehicle revealed five more clipseal bags of meth totalling 33 grams.

It was later calculated that total amount equalled 22.425 grams of pure meth.

Daniel initially said it was for personal use, but later admitted it was for both personal use and commercial purposes.

But that was limited in degree in that it was sold to offset the cost of his own use and not to make a profit, the court was told.

When police examined Daniel's phone, there was no evidence of drug dealing.

The court heard Daniel was born in Sydney, but moved to Tin Can Bay with his parents as a child because they believed the climate would help with his asthma.

His parents later owned a business in Bundaberg and he worked for them driving trucks.

Daniel was still working as a truck driver.

His drug offending had coincided with the death of his parents and the loss of a close friend.

The court heard Daniel felt genuine remorse.

Daniel was sentenced to three years in prison with an immediate parole release date.

Convictions were recorded.

