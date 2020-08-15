Surprise! Moment wildlife wonderwoman got great news

A FRASER Coast wildlife rescue group has ben nominated for a top award.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is up for Awards Australia's Community Group of the Year.

The group's co-ordinator, Natalie Richardson, had not heard the good news before the Chronicle contacted her.

But when she did, she was thrilled.

The group was nominated by Sue Conroy, who had nothing but praise for the organisation.

Natalie said Sue had provided invaluable assistance to the group, doing wildlife transportations for animals that needed care.

"Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast are a group of dedicated volunteers whose aim is to rescue, rehabilitate and release Australian native wildlife, complying with the appropriate laws which allow them to do so," Sue wrote in the nomination.

"Their carers rescue, transport, house, feed and treat injured, sick and orphaned wildlife all at their own cost and while fulfilling their own life, family and work commitments.

"It covers a large area and is run and co-ordinated by Natalie."

Sue said the organisation had been operating for more than a decade.

"There have been many successes where wildlife have been rescued, treated, rehabilitated and released back into the native environment.

Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast carer, Natalie Richardson, assisted this turtle after it was washed out of its home in recent downpours.

"These include endangered and threatened species suck as koalas and sea turtles. Obviously the wildlife benefit as they can be saved or at least not left in pain but humanity also benefits from the maintenance of species existence and contributing to their care and support.

"Maiming healthy biodiversity has benefits for all of humanity including economic, scientific, medical, aesthetic, recreational and ecological."

Natalie said it was amazing to be nominated as helping animals and the environment was her passion.

"It's lovely, it's really happy news," she said.

"It's my life.

"You can't have one without the other."

Sue said the service was a 24-hour operation.

"Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast is amazing at servicing such a broad area with little financial support, recognition or acknowledgment," she said.

"Natalie and her team have made a significant impact on saving many animals and providing important data on patterns and at-risk species.

"Their knowledge of animals is astounding and comprehensive as is their passion for wildlife. "The co-ordination, time and personal cost is considerable.

"They do not discriminate against any animal and are volunteers making a difference to the Fraser Coast community."