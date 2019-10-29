Surprise sporting name tops Insta earners list

Cristiano Ronaldo makes more away from the pitch.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is Instagram's biggest earner, making a staggering $A69.7 million in the last year - even more than he gets paid to play for Juventus, according to a report.

The Portugal national captain had 34 sponsored posts throughout the year, with each earning a little over $2 million per advertised post on the social media platform and has him clear ahead of noted celebrities.

The 34-year-old also scored a clear goal over Lionel Messi, his main rival for best player in the world - making more than double the Argentine star's $34 million, according to the study.

Most surprisingly, it means Instagram this year has made him $20 million more than the $49 million that Goal.com says he earns from Juventus.

"Ronaldo is the most followed human on Instagram so companies are paying almost $1 million for posts to access his insane reach," Hopper HQ's Nicola Cronin told Business Insider, referring to the player's 187 million followers.

"Due to his status as a celebrity and football star, his earnings from Instagram break away from typical influencer partnerships, as many of his promotional posts will be part of wider sponsorship deals, such as Nike," Cronin said. "You only need to go on his Instagram to see how many paid partnerships he does outside of the sports market."

The top earners over the past year has a strong football theme with four current players and two former superstars making the top 10, while three members of the Kardashian family crack the list.

TOP 10 INSTAGRAM EARNERS OVER PAST YEAR

1: Cristiano Ronaldo - $69.7 million

2: Lionel Messi - $34 million

3: Kendall Jenner - $23.2 million

4: David Beckham - $15.6 million

5: Selena Gomez - $11.6 million

6: Neymar Jr. - $10.5 million

7: Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $5.8 million

8: Kylie Jenner - $5.5 million

9: Ronaldinho - $3.7 million

10: Khloe Kardashian - $1.7 million

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.