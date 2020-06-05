Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REUNITED: Unity and Kevin Sainsbury collect the sign stolen from their store. It turned up in a nearby creek.
REUNITED: Unity and Kevin Sainsbury collect the sign stolen from their store. It turned up in a nearby creek.
News

Surprise return a sign of good things after theft

Christian Berechree
5th Jun 2020 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bizarre tale of a baffling theft from a Hervey Bay business has had a happy ending.

A display sign from Unity Sewing Centre, stolen just over a week ago, turned up in a creek at the end of Hervey St, Torquay.

Business owner Unity Sainsbury and her husband Kevin picked the slightly worse-for-wear sign up after a member of the public let them know it had reappeared.

The sign looked to have been dumped in the creek, about 1km from the Torquay store where it was stolen.

Unity was left scratching her head when the sign was stolen.

It was not just the random nature of the theft that puzzled her, but the effort the offenders went to.

The sign was secured with a chain and also had steel posts embedded into the ground.

“The strange thing about the whole situation is whoever did this was unable to take it after the first attempt. They had to come back the next night and finish the job,” she said.

Unity was relieved to have the sign back, telling the Chronicle she had been quoted as much as $340 to have a new one made.

Kevin said there was a silver lining to the theft.

The battering the sign took would force him to give it a much-needed coat of paint.

fcbusiness fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Parenting is a privilege, and children must be removed from toxic homes instead of being left to suffer because of an incompetent system, writes Kyie Lang.

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees