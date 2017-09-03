Surprise street closure cuts cafe trade

A spoonful of Sugar Cafe's owner Dan Oakhill was disappointed to be caught out by road blocks, that prevented booked patrons from getting to the cafe.

FATHER'S Day at A Spoon Full of Sugar Cafe in Maryborough is one of the busiest days for owner, Dan Oakhill but on Sunday morning he lost nearly 40 customers.

An organised protest against fracking and gasfields, Water4Life, had streets in town closed but Mr Oakhill was not informed by the council that Richmond St, where his cafe is located, would be closed.

"I received no letter to say the street would be closed and it was only today that I found out it would be closed,” he said.

"I had four tables booked and the guests for two of them couldn't get here because of the road closures.”

Mr Oakhill said he had "nothing against” the protest but would have appreciated a notification.

"If we were told Richmond St would be shut off then at least we could have informed our customers so we could then offer them an alternate route,” he said.

At the end of the protest, organisers told participants that Spoon Full of Sugar had been impacted by the closures and if anyone wanted a coffee to stop in for a drink.

"That was really great of them,” Mr Oakhill said.

"It's not just about my business but all the business around (Maryborough).”

Mr Oakhill said he had his own message for the council.

"I'd just like to remind them that small business owners in this town are really struggling,” he said.

"(Sunday) has been a shocking day for trade and this is usually one of our biggest days of the year.

"We're open every Sunday and they're always good but we have staff on who can't see their father for Father's Day.”

The council was contacted for comment but did not respond in time for print.