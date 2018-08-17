Surprise visit by a Gun preacher

GOING ARMED: Sam Childers, the Machine Gun Preacher, an inspirational speaker will make a special visit to the Fraser Coast.

THE real Machine Gun Preacher has taken special leave for local missionaries to visit the Fraser Coast.

Sam Childers will share his life story that was captured in The Machine Gun Preacher motion picture which starred Gerard Butler.

The movie and the book propelled Childers to an overnight human justice identity that has seen him speak to audiences of tens of thousands all around the world.

Local missionaries Ronni Earle and Jeanine Croxon said they are hoping to see up to or more than 500 people attend the event.

"This true and gripping humanitarian story will have you on the edge of your seat as Sam Childers was a guy with no hope - no future," Ronnie said.

"A story like his will be inspiring and encouraging to people from all walks of life - that's what we need in our Fraser Coast community.

"People will get motivated by listening to him."

Sam's story starts with being an armed guard for drug dealers and turning his life around in 1998 after almost being killed in a wild brawl. Since then, Sam has built one of the largest orphanages in Southern Sudan, and began to lead armed missions to rescue children from the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) - which led to villagers calling him The Machine Gun Preacher.

Ronni and Jeanine said they decided to invite him to come to Hervey Bay as he was in the country at the time. "To our surprise Sam accepted our invite.

"We are no strangers to walking alongside those most vulnerable both here on the Fraser Coast and in Northern Uganda and Madagascar.

"This is something huge for our community."

Ronni and Jeanine said the event is open to everyone and that they hoped people who don't regularly go to a church will come along and hear Sam Childers' incredible story.

"The event will be free, although we will take up a free will offering for the work he does in South Sudan and Northern Uganda at sometime after he has spoken," Ronnie said.

"We'd like to think we could help him save many more children."

For further information , visit facebook.com/ mpgherveybay.

Interested?

Sam Childers​​ aka the Machine Gun Preacher​ will hold an event on ​September 14 at 7.30pm at The Pavilion: Scarness Park (opposite Beach House) 341-345 Charlton Esplanade.