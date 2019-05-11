Surprised by Crow nod

CROWS SELECTION: Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff, with the Toyota Cup in 2017, has been picked for the Central Crows.

LEAGUE: Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff admits he has plenty of work to do to get the best out of himself for the Central Crows.

Sherriff was the only player picked for the team from Bundaberg after the 47th Battalion carnival last weekend on the Sunshine Coast.

It is the BRL A-grade premiership captains third straight appearance for the Crows after playing last year and in 2017.

"I'm a little bit excited,” he said.

"I thought I played well but I wasn't in the mix to be selected.

"The standard was high so I was quite surprised to be picked.”

But the hard work begins now.

Sherriff said the state titles is a step up from the 47th Battalion and the BRL.

"In previous years the pace of the game is up and it's a lot more physical,” he said.

"I have to keep up with the speed of the game.”

But Sherriff only has one more game to play in the BRL before he travels to the state titles.

So he is using other ways to get himself ready.

"I'll be using cross fit,” he said.

"It's a mixture of strength and fitness with a high intensity. "It's the perfect way to prepare.”

Sherriff is disappointed he wasn't joined by other Bundaberg Bear male players.

"I thought Matt Craven was unlucky not to be picked, he was our best representative player last year,” he said.

"He was quite consistent enough to be picked.

"But we didn't quite have the exposure of Toowoomba, Rockhampton and Sunshine Coast to get others to be picked.”

Sherriff said his goals were to improve on last year after playing through the tournament with an injury.

The tournament starts on May 31 and run until June 2 in Southport.

There will be more on the women's Central Crows players picked in next week's NewsMail.