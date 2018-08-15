Menu
A map of the Urangan South area the council is seeking development feedback on.
A map of the Urangan South area the council is seeking development feedback on.
SURVEY: Council wants to hear your plans for Urangan South

Blake Antrobus
by
15th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
RESIDENTS have the chance to help shape future development in the Urangan South area, after the council called for feedback on the local area plan.

After the Fraser Coast Planning Scheme 2014 commenced, changes were introduced into land use zones in the Urangan South area, which led to a number of infill subdivisions.

To ensure a sustainable settlement pattern was implemented, the Fraser Coast Regional Council hired an external consultant to prepare a local area plan to guide future development of the suburb's infrastructure..

The council is now calling for community input and feedback on the plan on Monday, with submissions to close next Friday.

Deputy mayor Darren Everard said the local area plan would help guide future development with regard to "community values, environment, infrastructure, land use and character, such as streetscape and housing types.”

Urangan South is bordered by Boundary Road to the north, Hughes Road to the west, the Hervey Bay airport to the south and Walkers Road to the east.

According to the council's website, a draft land use structure plan is expected to be developed by the end of November, with community consultation closing in December.

Some residents had their say as to what they want to see in the broarder Urangan area, should the feedback be adopted by the council.

Rosemary Butler said she wanted to see the council put more play areas in Urangan, claiming there wasn't enough to keep kids occupied in the area.

Karen Schiberas said she wanted to see the roads done properly.

