Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Survival Day event remembers ‘lifestyle that has been lost’

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
26th Jan 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A COMMUNITY event will be held along The Strand to acknowledge Survival Day today.

The event has been running in Townsville for the past 18 years and was first held at the Aitkenvale Reserve.

After it was held at a number of different venues, Survival Day now finds its home at The Strand where organisers will hold a dawn service and a march before celebrations start.

Organiser Rosalind Sailor said over the past five years they had noticed a change in people wanting to know what the celebrations were all about.

"Through all the atrocities of what has happened, we look at a lifestyle that has been lost and totally changed, and we celebrate that survival," she said.

 

 

Survival Day celebrations will be held along The Strand today.
Survival Day celebrations will be held along The Strand today.

"We are descendants of those people who survived through those atrocities.

"We commemorate that so many lives were lost during the Frontier Wars.

"We have four traditional owner groups that people can come and have a chat with and get to know the history of the land and the people."

Ms Sailor said the event was an opportunity for "truth-telling", but would also showcase a range of music performances, dance, poetry and guest speakers.

Residents are invited to "sit together, walk together and hear each other's stories".

The dawn service will be held from 6am to 6.30am, while a march from 10.30am to 11am will precede celebrations between 11am to 3pm.

 

Originally published as Survival Day event remembers 'a lifestyle that has been lost'

More Stories

australia day indigenous australia survival day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s on around the Fraser Coast this Australia Day

        News See our list of what’s on across the Fraser Coast for Australia Day 2021.

        FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        News They include an anti-straw campaigner, the creator of a signing choir, and an...

        • 26th Jan 2021 10:30 AM
        What’s open across Fraser Coast on Australia Day

        Premium Content What’s open across Fraser Coast on Australia Day

        News Whether you’re looking to purchase some last minute seafood, ran out of milk or...

        Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

        Premium Content Woman fined after trying to contest covid infringement

        News The mum says she was unaware of the restrictions and was busted when she travelled...