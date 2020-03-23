‘Survival mode’: New Bay restaurant rocked by lockdown

STILL TRADING: Serge Delagnes, owner of Palavas les Flot restaurant in Torquay, won't see his dining room full for some time. Takeaway options will still be available.

AFTER 50 years in the hospitality industry, Serge Delagnes has just about seen it all.

The chef and restaurant owner the new government regulations restricting eateries to takeaway only services are just another challenge he has to face.

“I knew it would happen, one way or the other,” Mr Delagnes said.

“I’m not too concerned because I’m very strong of mind.

I am a fighter. Nothing is going to stop me unless the government says there is no more trading and everyone has to be confined to their homes.”

Mr Delagnes opened his Torquay restaurant, Palavas les Flots, on January 2 this year.

Little more than a week later, news of the spreading coronavirus crisis broke.

Now, less than three months after opening, he has been forced to scale his service back to takeaway only due to new Federal Government regulations.

Although it was not the exciting opening he had hoped for, Mr Delagnes is staying optimistic.

“The time is difficult and as a business, we have to implement some new rules,” he said.

“You have to go into survival mode. You just do the best you can.”

Restaurant hours will not change but Mr Delagnes will alter his menu to offer more attractive takeaway options.

This includes making fresh, uncooked pasta available for people to cook at home.

He is even introducing a gluten free pasta option.

This will be welcome news for many shoppers who have struggled to find pasta on supermarket shelves thanks to panic buyers.

It was up to the Hervey Bay community, he said, to get out there and support local businesses as much as possible.

“We’re a small community and we have to try to help each other. We’ve got to survive,” he said.

“In general, for the people of Hervey Bay, if they can support all the businesses in the hospitality industry, it will be appreciated. We’re all in the same boat.”