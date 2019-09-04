'Survival plan' call as bushfire danger hits

GYMPIE region residents have been urged to act on their bushfire survival plans and to prepare for severe fire danger today.

The Bureau of Meteorology upgraded the region's official fire danger forecast yesterday from "very high”.

The Rural Fire Service is advising residents to prepare for fire and make plans for surviving potentially dangerous conditions.

The warning applies to a vast region, south to the Granite Belt and the Gold Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has declared an increasingly parched Gympie region to be at significant risk of bushfire from the coast to Imbil and Goomeri.

An official fire danger rating of "very high” yesterday came with warnings of escalating danger as the last chance of any rain this week appeared to evaporate.

By Friday, continuing dry heat is expected to be made much more dangerous by northwesterly winds of 15 to 20km/h tending northerly during the afternoon.

The chance of rain is officially rated at zero right through to next Monday, when the forecast is not much better - a 5 per cent chance of rain.

The temperature today is expected to reach 33C.

The top temperature tomorrow is expected to be 34C, with a similar maximum on Friday.

Milder conditions are expected on the weekend, with a 30C high on Saturday, 28C on Sunday and back to 26C on Monday.

Forecasters said fresh southwesterly winds today are expected to bring a warm and dry air mass to the region, with fire danger increasing during the morning.

The danger is expected to peak in the afternoon as the temperature approaches the forecast maximum of 33C.

Winds reaching 15km/h to 20km/h in the morning are expected to become light in the early afternoon, bringing an easing of fire conditions overnight.

Residents are urged to call Triple-0 in an emergency.