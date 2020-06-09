Survival story in Bay singers new song

A HERVEY Bay singer-songwriter has put her harrowing story of survival into song after releasing a new single this month.

Hervey Bay's Keri McInerney was in for the fight of her life after discovering a brain aneurysm behind her right eye in January last year.

The surgery came with a high risk of the aneurysm bursting and a chance of causing blindness.

The song, Waiting on the Other side, tells a story about the fears the much-loved country and blues singer faced.

"I wrote the song with my own survival story in mind. The fears I had about my surgery and not knowing if I was going to survive," Ms McInerney said.

"I didn't think I was going to survive and lost hope for a while.

"It was a constant waiting game, with a lot of trepidation about the unknown outcome.

"I thought deeply about dying and every single day it felt like I was waiting on the edge of that doorway to the other side.

"So much questioning about life and everything was totally out of my control."

While her recovery is going well now, Ms McInerney faced many setbacks after the surgery with three days in the ICU, visual disturbances and stroke-like symptoms, followed by intensive rehabilitation to get her movement back.

"I had a very rough ride during recovery, and I guess am still recovering every day since.

"The power line for me (in the song) 'a lonely sinner … and heaven won't let me in', I think speaks of being right in front of the doorway to the other-side, surviving and then the guy upstairs said it's not your time, sorry you can't come in.

"I'm grateful about that," she said with a smile.

Recorded at Little Shack Studios in Brisbane, the single was released in May and has been distributed to radio worldwide and is now available on all online stores.

The producer of the track and the forthcoming album is highly respected and regarded Queensland producer and lead guitarist Ronnie Delbridge, who was a member of bands Idol Minds, Black Dog Blues Band and Hombrey.

Ms McInerney said feedback from the release had been "absolutely, incredibly positive".

"People are already purchasing the single online and radio stations around the world are playing the track in high rotation.

"I'm really thrilled to be getting so much interest from radio as well as television and film who are showing interest in the track for future film projects."

Since the brain aneurysm surgery, the multi-award winning artist said she had been "writing like crazy" to help find herself and get back to her music career.

"I think a lot of people thought that when I fell ill with my brain aneurysm, that I was done and dusted.

"I'd just like to let people know… there's a lot of music left in me yet.

"Please support me and my music by playing and buying the single."

The single is available on ITunes and Amazon Music, Spotify and online stores worldwide.

For a short time, the track is available to play for free on youTube.com as a promotion for Ms McInerney's forthcoming album.