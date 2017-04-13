SIX DAYS TO LIVE: Six years on, he is proving doctors wrong

WHEN Grant Sanderson was diagnosed with brain cancer six years ago, he was told that without immediate treatment, he had less than a week to live.



Today the Yengarie man and his fiancee, Sheridan Mosk, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their miracle baby, which was conceived naturally despite fears that the treatment Grant had undergone would mean he would be unable to have children.



Grant was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer in 2011.



He underwent surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation and was told the treatment would extend his life by about 18 months.



But six years on, Grant is proving the doctors wrong.



"No one has ever survived past two years of this cancer at that size in Australia," Sheridan said.



"He is the first person in Australia to beat brain cancer of this severity."



Last year Sheridan and Grant met and "instantly fell in love".



"It was like our souls saw each other and kind of went, 'oh, there you are, I've been waiting for you'.



"Grant is the kindest person I have ever met and also the biggest dork I have ever met. He has such a contagious smile."



The two are now happily expecting the arrival of their child in October.



"Our beautiful baby which is baking away was conceived 100% naturally, which again is a beautiful miracle considering what Daddy has been through with his chemo and radiation.



"If anyone deserves to be a father, it's this man."



Sheridan said they wanted to share Grant's story to inspire others who were undergoing cancer treatment and their families going through it with them.



"If anything we hope someone can draw some strength from our story.



"Cancer does not discriminate, it attacks little children, it attacks mums and dads, nannies and poppies and it doesn't care how much you need them either. But no matter - even if given the heart-wrenching diagnosis of terminal cancer, that cannot take away your ability to have faith.



"You can fight and win. Grant is walking, talking proof of that."

