Suspect behind ‘bloody’ Nicklin Way chase charged

A 37-year-old Landsborough man has been charged after he allegedly led police on a wild car chase on the Sunshine Coast in a stolen car. Photo Patrick Woods

POLICE have charged a 37-year-old Landsborough man after he allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a wild chase on the Sunshine Coast.

Officers first saw the stolen car on the Bruce Highway at Glenview and observed the man allegedly armed with a firearm.

The car was monitored until police attempted to intercept it a short time later on Albatross Ave at Aroona.

The vehicle allegedly failed to stop and drove off towards Sugarbag Rd, where a tyre deflation device was deployed.

The vehicle allegedly led police in a short pursuit before a second tyre deflation device was successfully deployed on Nicklin Way at Currimundi.

The car then crossed the median strip into oncoming traffic before coming to a stop, with police then arresting the man.

No one was injured during the incident, however a police vehicle was affected by a tyre deflation device.

The man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, unlawful possession of a firearm in public, possession of ammunition, evasion and driving a motor vehicle without a driver's licence.

He was also charged with other drug related offences.

He will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.