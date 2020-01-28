Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

        premium_icon Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

        News Hardworking Kevin ‘Lofty’ Wendt remembered for his service to his country, his council and his community,

        OUR SAY: Make special moments count on first day

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Make special moments count on first day

        News It is the first day of a long journey of learning

        Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

        premium_icon Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

        News A woman has been winched to safety, after a night lost in a forest

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Great deal to start year: subscription for 50% off right now