Suspected counterfeit cash used at Bay business

A SUSPECTED counterfeit note has been used to purchase items at a Pialba business.

The suspected counterfeit currency was used 8am and 3pm on May 5.

Staff reportedly found the note at the end of the day when they observed unusual blue and black writing on one of the $20 notes.

As a result, police were contacted.

Anyone who may have any information about the matter is encouraged to contact police.

All businesses and consumers are asked to be aware that counterfeit notes are circulating and to report any possible counterfeit notes to police.

As a business owner or consumer, you have the right to refuse money which you believe may be counterfeit.

If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.