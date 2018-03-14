Suspected electric shock at Coast school

A STUDENT has been taken to Maryborough Hospital after a suspected electric shock.

Initial reports have suggested a male teen at Maryborough State High School was shocked about 11.40am Wednesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the shock was minor.

The student was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure in a stable condition.

The teens age is not yet known and it is unknown what caused the shock.