Suspended jail sentence for filming up girls' skirts

LURKING behind young women as they waited in queues and went up escalators, Matthew Warren Lakin used his phone to take photos up their skirts, capturing footage of their underwear which he later saved to a hard drive.

That was to be his undoing.

When police later seized the hard drive as part of an investigation into an unrelated matter, Lakin's predatory ways were revealed, as were his dozens of victims.

Lakin, 30, pleaded guilty to 45 counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy - genital or anal region when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kath Stagoll said the offending happening over a five month period in 2014.

Lakin used his mobile phone "in various areas" across the Fraser Coast to secretly film the girls without their knowledge.

Sgt Stagoll said given the number of offences Lakin had been charged with, a fine would not be considered a appropriate, adding that she was submitting that a term of imprisonment should be imposed.

She said Lakin had some criminal history, but it was not a lengthy history.

Defence lawyer Travis George said he didn't quibble with the idea that a wholly suspended sentence was in range.

But he said Lakin had taken steps to address his offending behaviour.

"From the moment he was charged he began seeking psychological treatment," Mr George said.

"He is genuinely remorseful and a low risk of re-offending.

"It's been four years and he hasn't even had a traffic infringement."

Family and friends also submitted character references on Lakin's behalf.

Mr George said Lakin had previously served a month in custody.

"He's seen the inside of a jail and he doesn't want to go back," he said.

Lakin was sentenced to six months in prison, wholly suspended, with an operational period of 18 months.

The hard drive containing the images was forfeited to the state.