SUSPICIOUS: Burning car left near canefields

Amy Formosa
by

WHEN fire crews arrived on scene the abandoned car was up in flames near a canefield.

Moments before a passer-by called emergency services to report a Mitsubishi sedan on fire in Maryborough.

The car, which was completely destroyed, was left on the corner of Tribune and Ann Sts.

Crews had the fire out within minutes after arriving about 5.35am Thursday.

Fire fighters searched the nearby canefield and no-one could be seen. 

Police are treating the car fire as suspicious.

Anyone with information that may help with their investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  car fire fire fighters maryborough

Fraser Coast Chronicle
