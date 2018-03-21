Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Suspicious car fire breaks out in Maryborough

Amy Formosa
by
21st Mar 2018 8:05 AM

A TOYOTA Camry was fully engulfed in flames when a fire crew arrived at the scene. 

No-one was in sight and the blaze is being treated as suspicious. 

A Maryborough fire crew arrived at the Aquatic Centre near the Lamington Bridge just after 6am on Wednesday after reports a car was up in flames. 

It's believed the fire started somewhere in the car itself and had not started from the engine. 

Firefighters had the blaze out within about 10 minutes. 

It's believed the car is a write-off. 

Anyone with information that may help police with investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

Related Items

Show More
firefighter maryborough qfes suspicious fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle
MISSING CHILD: Boy with medical condition reported missing

MISSING CHILD: Boy with medical condition reported missing

Crime A 12-YEAR-OLD boy has been reported missing from Urangan.

  • 21st Mar 2018 8:17 AM
COURT: Man found not guilty of raping girlfriend's child

COURT: Man found not guilty of raping girlfriend's child

News A man accused of raping a child has been found not guilty.

Person suffers electric shock at car wash

Person suffers electric shock at car wash

News It is unclear what caused the shock.

  • 21st Mar 2018 8:45 AM
Confusing kids about bullying and solid leadership: Letters

Confusing kids about bullying and solid leadership: Letters

Opinion Is this sending a confusing message to our children and many adults?

  • 21st Mar 2018 8:30 AM

Local Partners