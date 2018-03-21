Suspicious car fire breaks out in Maryborough

A TOYOTA Camry was fully engulfed in flames when a fire crew arrived at the scene.

No-one was in sight and the blaze is being treated as suspicious.

A Maryborough fire crew arrived at the Aquatic Centre near the Lamington Bridge just after 6am on Wednesday after reports a car was up in flames.

It's believed the fire started somewhere in the car itself and had not started from the engine.

Firefighters had the blaze out within about 10 minutes.

It's believed the car is a write-off.

Anyone with information that may help police with investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.