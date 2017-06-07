Suspicious car fire in Maryborough

POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire on Tooley St.

Members of the public reported seeing a white Hyundai Excel on fire at a unit complex about 10.20pm Tuesday.

Senior Constable Chris Helsdon said the rear end of the vehicle had fire damage but wasn't burnt out.

Fire crews had the blaze out before police arrived on scene.

Investigations will continue on Wednesday.

Snr Const Helsdon said said anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in t he area is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Alternatively you can report the crime at Maryborough Police Station or call Policelink on 131 444.