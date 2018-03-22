Swapping meth for Samsung tablet comes back to bite woman

SWAPPING drugs for a new Samsung tablet came back to bite a Maryborough woman after the man involved in the exchange told police she stole the item.



Angela Dawson, 38, appeared before Maryborough District Court yesterday charged with supplying dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.



The court heard that police were called by the man who had exchanged the tablet with Dawson in return for a small amount of methamphetamine.



The police questioned Dawson regarding the tablet and she produced it at their request.



The court heard Dawson effectively talked her way into the supply charge because she admitted to police she had exchanged a small amount of meth in a clipseal bag for the tablet.



"I bet you didn't get a receipt for the Samsung Galaxy," Judge Greg Koppenol said to Dawson.



Dawson had spent 78 days in pre-sentence custody prior to appearing in court.



Defence barrister Paul Rutledge said Dawson had eight children who she was trying to remain in contact with.



He said she had moved to Maryborough to be closer to her children, but had been homeless at times, living on the street and couch-surfing.



Eventually Dawson was living in a hotel room in town with her partner.



She had a difficult life growing up, becoming addicted to speed at 14, the court was told.



But she had a work history, Mr Rutledge said.



Judge Koppenol told Ms Dawson to stay away from drugs and be a role model for her children.



"Methamphetamine is having a terrible effect on Australians, especially young Australians," he said.



He ordered that Dawson be released immediately, having already served 78 days in custody in Brisbane.



She was not further punished for possessing the tablet, but a conviction was recorded.



"No more drugs please, Ms Dawson," Judge Koppenol said.

